COVID-19 update for Dec. 14
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|201,786
|7,441
|63
|Total cases
|50,052,008
|34,731
|13,563
|New deaths
|1,350
|113
|0
|Total deaths
|796,010
|34,731
|318
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported five more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend while UPMC Jameson set a record for virus patients, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 318. There have been 24 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 35 confirmed and 28 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,563 cases (9,366 confirmed, 4,197-69 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec.1 to Dec. 7, there were 16 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (124 cumulative) and 65 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (925 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 44,398 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 49 from Monday.
There have been 40,721 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 31 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,800,367.
So far, 7,448,430 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 29 COVID-19 patients, down two from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are five adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
The state Health Department reported 7,441 new cases and 113 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,850,578 cases and 34,731 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.