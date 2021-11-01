Lawrence County reported 35 new positive COVID-19 cases over the last three days, state health officials reported.
The county’s death total stayed at 262. There have been 20 county deaths since Oct. 1.
There were also 34 new probable cases reported for the period covering Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,881 cases (7,596 confirmed, 3,285 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (75 cumulative) and 34 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (565 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 40,403 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 192 from Friday.
There have been 38,761 full vaccination doses administered, up 103 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,459,254, which is 71.9 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,719,633 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, down two from Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and four adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 to Oct. 28 decreased to 8.8 percent from 9.2 percent.
There were 7,480 additional positive cases and 78 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the respective totals to 1,564,939 and 31,455.
