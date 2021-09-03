COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 3
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|161,387
|3,438
|54
|Total cases
|39,668,869
|1,311,722
|8,554
|New deaths
|1,514
|27
|0
|Total deaths
|643,405
|28,352
|230
Lawrence County reported 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 230. There have been 14 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 19 probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,554 cases (6,010 confirmed, 2,544 probable).
In Lawrence County, 37,016 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 58 from Thursday.
There have been 35,486 full vaccination doses administered, up 68 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,992,224, which is 66.1 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,247,340 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 10 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 3,438 new cases Thursday and 27 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,311,722 and 28,352.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 increased to 7.8 percent from 6.9 percent.
