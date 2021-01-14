Lawrence County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, 23 were confirmed and 10 were probable. The county’s case totals are 4,967 since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,845 confirmed and 1,122 probable. The county death count stayed at 143. Of those, 17 occurred in January.
Lawrence County entered its 12th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday. All 67 counties statewide entered a fifth consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission.
So far, 1,340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, including 202 who received both doses. On Wednesday, 82 partial doses and 51 full doses were administered.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down two from Wednesday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, two COVID-19 ventilators are in use and two adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 7,175 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 748,564.
Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 1-7 stood at 14.4 percent, down from 15 percent during the week of Dec. 25.
There were 313 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 18,742. Of the total deaths, 9,823 have been residents of nursing or personal care facilities, 61 of which occurred in Lawrence County.
