COVID-19 daily update for Nov. 17
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|96,194
|6,024
|47
|Total cases
|47,244,379
|1,660,087
|11,847
|New deaths
|1,110
|150
|0
|Total deaths
|762,994
|32,633
|277
Lawrence County reported 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 277. The death total for November is 15 after there were 20 deaths in October.
There were also 14 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,847 cases (8,234 confirmed, 3,613 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, there were nine cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (89 cumulative) and 63 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (663 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 41,895 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 77 from Tuesday.
There have been 39,441 full vaccination doses administered, up 33 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,552,020, which is 73.2 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,992,722 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 19 COVID-19 patients, up one from Tuesday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with eight currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
There were 6,024 additional positive cases and 150 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,660,087 and 32,633.
The state Health Department reported that 88 percent of reported COVID-19 cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people; 90 percent of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis/cause of admission were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people and 89 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
