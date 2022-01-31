COVID-19 update for Jan. 31
|State
|County
|New cases
|4,894
|190
|Total cases
|2,661,481
|18,011
|New deaths
|18
|0
|Total deaths
|40,581
|377
|Vaccination rate
|71.9%
|61.9%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, state health officials said.
The county death count stayed at 377, with 43 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were nine probable cases reported Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,159 cases (12,571 confirmed, 5,630 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 17 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,058 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 18 from Sunday.
So far, 42,466 full doses have been given out, up 15 from Sunday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 923 partial doses (an increase of one) and 712 (an increase of four) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,074,283 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,111,546 full doses have been given out.
The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,051,691.
