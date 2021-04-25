Lawrence County reported 33 new cases on Saturday as Pennsylvania nears half its population receiving a vaccine dose, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 202.
The county’s case totals are 7,167 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,215 confirmed and 1,952 probable.
Of the new cases Friday, 26 were confirmed and seven were probable.
No new negative tests were reported.
So far, 27,313 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 1,186 since Friday.
There have been 20,942 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 447 since Friday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,180,797. There are 4,811,459 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. Pennsylvania, through Saturday morning, has administered first doses of vaccine to 46.2 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 4,164 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,131,014. There were 45 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 25,983.
