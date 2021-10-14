COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 14
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|84,086
|5,253
|41
|Total cases
|44,518,018
|1,496,399
|10,319
|New deaths
|1,820
|108
|0
|Total deaths
|716,370
|30,336
|254
Lawrence County reported 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 254. There have been 25 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 10 new probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,319 cases (7,239 confirmed, 3,080 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (67 cumulative) and 71 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (476 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 39,346 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, an increase of 74 since Wednesday.
There have been 38,031 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 63 since Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,332,117, which is 70 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,596,967 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 21 COVID-19 patients, up one from Wednesday and the most it has ever reported. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are four COVID-19 ventilators in use and four adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 increased to 9.6 percent from 9.1 percent.
There were 5,253 additional positive cases and 108 new deaths reported in the state Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,496,399 and 30,336.
