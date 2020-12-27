Lawrence County reported 30 new positive cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death stayed at 120.
The county’s case totals are 4,051 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,211 confirmed and 840 probable. At UPMC Jameson, there are 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down one from Friday.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are six available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, four COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Lawrence County entered its ninth consecutive week of the substantial level of community transmission.
Out of the 67 counties in the state, 66 have been in the substantial phase for four consecutive weeks.
The state reported 7,174 new cases reported Saturday, bringing the total to 605,141.
Statewide positivity from Dec. 11-17 stood at 15.8 percent, down from 16.2 last week.
There were 139 new deaths reported across the state on Saturday, bringing the total to 14,883.
Additionally, there are 5,925 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
