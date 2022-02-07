COVID-19 update for Feb. 7
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|6,630
|34
|Total cases
|2,707,891
|18,463
|New deaths
|47
|0
|Total deaths
|41,585
|381
|Vaccination rate
|72.2%
|62.1%
Lawrence County reported 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The county death count stayed at 381, with four coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were five probable cases reported Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,463 cases (12,763 confirmed, 5,700 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are eight COVID-19 patients, down one from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,181 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 12 from Sunday.
So far, 42,631 full doses have been given out, up 21 from Sunday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 945 partial doses (up three) and 756 (up three) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,108,034 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,150,221 full doses have been given out.
The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,101,906.
Monday's total increased the state's rolling seven-day average to 6,630 new cases per day. Other than Sunday's 2,794 cases, there have been between 7,000 and 8,500 new cases in six of the last seven days.
Statewide there were 47 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
According to the CDC, 75.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.1 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 87 percent of Pennsylvanians eligible for a COVID vaccine have received at least one shot.
