Lawrence County reported 29 cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 194.
Of the total cases, 10 were confirmed and 19 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,612 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,884 confirmed and 1,728 probable. There were 27 new negative tests, totaling 19,048.
So far, 19,257 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 472 from Tuesday. There have been 13,115 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 431 since Tuesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,751,415. There are 3,204,858 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with four currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 4,557 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,024,847.
There were 44 statewide deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 25,093.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19-25 increased to 7.6 percent from 6.5 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.