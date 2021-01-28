Lawrence County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, state health officials said.
Of the total cases, 23 were confirmed and six were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,401 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,156 confirmed and 1,245 probable. There were 16,502 negative tests.
No new deaths were reported. The county death count stands at 163, 37 of which occurred this month.
Lawrence County entered its 14th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
So far, 2,702 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. So far, 811 people received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 6,036 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 824,405. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 15-21 decreased to 10.5 percent, down from 12.7 and 14.4 percent the previous two weeks. There were 198 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 21,303.
There are 678,618 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 159,199 who received both doses. Of the doses of the vaccine that have been administered, the number does not include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.