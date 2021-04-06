Lawrence County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 195.
Of the total cases, 15 were confirmed and 13 were probable. The county’s case totals are 6,759 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,974 confirmed and 1,785 probable.
There were three new negative tests, totaling 19,215.
So far, 20,372 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 84 from Monday. There have been 14,085 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 92 since Monday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,037,055. There are 3,665,622 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from 10 on Monday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are two available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported a combined 4,255 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,049,655.
There were 37 new statewide deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 25,237. Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 to April 1 increased to 9.4 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
