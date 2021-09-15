Lawrence County reported 28 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 234. There have been 18 county deaths since July 26.
There were also nine new probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,013 cases (6,313 confirmed, 2,700 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, there were 12 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (30 cumulative) and 62 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (129 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 37,742 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 76 from Tuesday.
There have been 36,317 full vaccination doses administered, up 89 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,091,606, which is 67.3 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,333,956 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 13 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
There were 4,812 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the respective statewide totals to 1,359,263 and 28,696.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 increased to 9.1 percent from 8.2 percent.
