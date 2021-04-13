Lawrence County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 198.
Of the new cases, 11 were confirmed and 16 were probable. The county’s case totals are 6,913 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,059 confirmed and 1,827 probable.
There were four new negative tests, totaling 19,407.
So far, 21,850 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 123 since Monday.
There have been 16,280 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 191 since Saturday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,448,072. There are 4,055,290 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down one from Monday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 6,638 new COVID-19 reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,082,062. There were 66 new deaths reported Tueday, bringing the total to 25,472.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.5 percent, up slightly from 9.4 percent last week.
