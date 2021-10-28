COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 28
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|80,248
|4,312
|30
|Total cases
|45,655,635
|1,552,953
|10,772
|New deaths
|1,619
|95
|0
|Total deaths
|740,348
|31,292
|261
Lawrence County reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 261. There have been 19 county deaths since Oct. 1 and 32 deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also four new probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,772 cases (7,547 confirmed, 3,225 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (75 cumulative) and 34 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (565 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 40,121 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 22 from Wednesday.
There have been 38,621 full vaccination doses administered, up 48 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,440,640, which is 71.4 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,684,735 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 17 COVID-19 patients, up two from Wednesday. The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 decreased to 9.2 percent from 9.7 percent.
There were 4,312 additional positive cases and 95 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,552,953 and 31,292.
