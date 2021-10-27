COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 28
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|76,944
|4,178
|39
|Total cases
|45,571,532
|1,548,641
|10,742
|New deaths
|1,612
|142
|0
|Total deaths
|737,990
|31,197
|261
Lawrence County reported 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 261. There have been 19 county deaths since Oct. 1 and 32 deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 14 new probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,742 cases (7,521 confirmed, 3,221 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (67 cumulative) and 71 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (476 cumulative). There were no positive tests reported last week in children.
In Lawrence County, 39,999 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
There have been 38,573 full vaccination doses administered.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,433,783, which is 71.4 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,670,785 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 15 COVID-19 patients, up from 13 on Tuesday. The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 decreased to 9.2 percent from 9.7 percent.
There were 4,178 additional positive cases and 142 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,548,641 and 31,197.
