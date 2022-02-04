COVID-19 update for Feb. 4
|State
|County
|New cases New deaths Total deaths Vaccination rate
|7,0912,688,80817341,35972.2%
|3518,374038062.1%
|Total cases
Lawrence County reported 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The county death count stayed at 380, with three coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November. There were 11 probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,374 cases (12,689 confirmed, 5,685 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 11 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,148 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 20 from Thursday.
So far, 42,561 full doses have been given out, up 16 from Thursday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 940 partial doses (up two) and 730 (up one) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,096,294 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,135,846 full doses have been given out.
The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,085,501.
Fewer than 4,000 Pennsylvanians are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms for the first time in more than two months according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
State Health officials announced 7,091 new cases on Friday, the sixth day in a row with fewer than 10,000 new cases.
While the number of cases and hospitalizations decline, the number of deaths linked to COVID remains steady with more than 150 deaths recorded in each of the previous four days.
