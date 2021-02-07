Lawrence County reported 24 new COVID cases Saturday, the state Health Department reported.
Of the total cases, 23 were confirmed and one was probable. The county’s case totals are 5,612 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,296 confirmed and 1,316 probable. There were 71 new negative tests reported Thursday, bringing the total to 16,998.
The death count stayed at 174.
So far, 4,775 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 303. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 1,076, up 128.
There are 962,079 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 265,930 who received both doses.
Lawrence County entered its 15th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are seven available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,930 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to A. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 22-28 decreased to 9.3 percent from 10.5 percent.
There were 157 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 22,396.
