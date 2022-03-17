COVID-19 update for March 17
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,320
|25
|Total cases
|2,772,886
|18,858
|New deaths
|30
|0
|Total deaths
|43,992
|410
|Vaccination rate
|73.1%
|62.7%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported 23 new probable COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 410. There have been eight deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were two new confirmed cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,858 cases (13,039 confirmed, 5,819 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,639 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up three from Wednesday.
So far, 42,193 full doses have been given out, up five from Wednesday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 partial doses and 852 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,222,953 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,278,584 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,262,152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.