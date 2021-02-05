Lawrence County reported 23 new cases Friday, the state Health Department reported.
Of the total cases, 15 were confirmed and eight were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,588 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,273 confirmed and 1,315 probable. There were 31 new negative tests reported Thursday, bringing the total to 16,927.
The county death decreased by one Friday, now totaling 174.
So far, 4,472 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 242. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 1,076, up 26.
There are 918,210 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 246,390 who received both doses.
Lawrence County entered its 15th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are six available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 4,688 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 861,674. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 22-28 decreased to 9.3 percent from 10.5 percent.
Pennsylvania reported more than 35,000 new cases over the last seven days and places fourth in the nation for the highest number of deaths.
There were 138 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 22,239.
