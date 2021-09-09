Lawrence County reported another 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 231. There have been 15 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 15 new probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,777 cases (6,155 confirmed, 2,622 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, there were 12 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (30 cumulative) and 62 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (129 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 37,371 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 67 from Wednesday.
There have been 35,853 full vaccination doses administered, up 59 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,038,488, which is 66.7 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,286,340 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients, up one from Wednesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
There were 4,197 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 52 new deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the respective statewide totals to 1,333,308 and 28,498.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 increased to 8.2 percent from 7.8 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.