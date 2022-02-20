Lawrence County reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, state health officials said.
There were no new deaths reported. The county death count stayed at 398, with 21 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 13 probable cases reported for Saturday and Sunday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,678 cases (12,927 confirmed, 5,751 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are five COVID-19 patients, down three from Friday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
COVID hospitalizations dropped again on Sunday while the state Department of Health registered the fewest number of new cases of the coronavirus since August.
State Health officials added 1,393 new cases on Sunday, the fewest since Aug. 2, 2021. It comes a day after state data showed an increase of 4,700 cases.
The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,763. Over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania has seen a 22 percent drop in cases, 13 percent drop in deaths and 23 percent drop in hospitalizations.
Statewide, there were 103 deaths linked to COVID-19.
