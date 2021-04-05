Lawrence County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases combined on Sunday and Monday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 195.
Of the total cases, 18 were confirmed and five were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,731 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,959 confirmed and 1,772 probable.
There were 46 new negative tests, totaling 19,212.
So far, 20,288 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 32 from Sunday. There have been 13,993 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 75 since Sunday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,010,955. There are 3,622,031 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from 12 on Sunday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are two available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported a combined 6,651 new COVID-19 cases over Sunday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,045,400.
There were 12 new statewide deaths reported over Sunday and Monday, bringing the total to 25,200. Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 to April 1 increased to 9.4 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.