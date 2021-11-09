COVID-19 daily update for Nov. 9
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|x
|4,021
|36
|Total cases
|x
|1,601,086
|11,286
|New deaths
|x
|77
|0
|Total deaths
|x
|31,992
|271
Lawrence County reported 22 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 271. The death total for November is now to nine after there were 20 deaths in October.
There were also 14 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,286 cases (7,845 confirmed, 3,441 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (80 cumulative) and 35 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (600 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 41,057 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 23 from Monday.
There have been 39,009 full vaccination doses administered, up 10 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,500,759, which is 72.5 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,825,786 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 21 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 increased to 9.3 percent from 8.8 percent.
There were 4,201 additional positive cases and 77 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,601,086 and 31,992.
