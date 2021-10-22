COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 22
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|x
|4,496
|20
|Total cases
|x
|1,530,309
|10,604
|New deaths
|x
|88
|0
|Total deaths
|x
|30,903
|261
Lawrence County reported 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 261. There have been 19 county deaths since Oct. 1 and 32 deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also two fewer probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,604 cases (7,431 confirmed, 3,173 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (67 cumulative) and 71 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (476 cumulative). There were no positive tests reported last week in children.
In Lawrence County, 39,837 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, an increase of 90 since Thursday.
There have been 38,368 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 39 since Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,410,369, which is 71 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,671,498 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 11 COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with eight currently staffed.
There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8 to Oct. 14 increased to 9.7 percent from 9.6 percent.
There were 4,496 additional positive cases and 88 new deaths reported in the state Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,530,309 and 30,903.
