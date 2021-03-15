Lawrence County reported 22 combined new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, 21 were confirmed and one was probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,263 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,710 confirmed and 1,575 probable. There were 56 new negative tests, totaling 18,556.
The death count stayed at 189.
So far, 15,307 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 247 since Saturday. The rate per 100,000 residents who have received partial doses in Lawrence County is 6,990.8.
The number of people receiving both doses is now to 1,282,684. There are 2,402,937 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 1,914 new cases on Sunday and 1,388 on Monday, bringing its total to 967,598.
Statewide, positivity rates from March 5 to March 11 stayed at 5.7 percent.
There were 13 new deaths across the state on Saturday and one on Sunday, bringing the total to 24,587.
