Lawrence County reported 21 new cases COVID-19 cases Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count stands at 176.
Of the total cases, 19 were confirmed and two were probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,767 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,384 confirmed and 1,373 probable.
There were 63 new negative tests, totaling 17,326.
So far, 5,706 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 73 from Thursday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 1,700, up 97.
There are 1,167,402 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 356,108 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are 14 available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,987 new cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 888,256.
Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 29 through Feb. 5 decreased to 8.6 percent from 9.3 percent.
There were 99 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 22,959.
