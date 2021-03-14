Lawrence County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, 14 were confirmed and seven were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,263 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,689 confirmed and 1,574 probable. There were 41 new negative tests, totaling 18,500.
The death count stayed at 189.
So far, 15,307 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 657 since Friday. The rate per 100,000 residents who have received partial doses in Lawrence County is 7,096.1.
The number of people receiving both doses is now to 9,391, an increase of 898. There are 2,372,271 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 1,249,722 who have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 2,840 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 964,296.
Statewide, positivity rates from March 5 to March 11 stayed at 5.7 percent.
There were 43 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,573.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.