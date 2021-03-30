Lawrence County reported 20 cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 194.
Of the total cases, 10 were confirmed and 10 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,583 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,874 confirmed and 1,709 probable. There were 50 new negative tests, totaling 19,021.
So far, 18,785 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, no increase since Monday. There have been 12,684 full vaccinations administered, no increase since Monday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,751,415. There are 3,204,858 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 5,032 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,020,300.
There were 34 statewide deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 25,049.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19-25 increased to 7.6 percent from 6.5 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.