Lawrence County reported one COVID-19 death and 20 new cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death count now stands at 180.
Of the total cases, eight were confirmed and 12 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,915 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,493 confirmed and 1,422 probable.
There were 36 new negative tests, totaling 17,702.
So far, 8,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 1,452 from Friday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 2,759, up 357.
There are 1,447,949 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 528,049 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 11 currently staffed. In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 2,818 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 911,591.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18 decreased to 6.5 percent from 8 percent.
There were 90 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 23,570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.