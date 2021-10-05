COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 5
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|71,127
|4,019
|50
|Total cases
|43,773,573
|1,453,387
|9,910
|New deaths
|1,032
|80
|0
|Total deaths
|702,360
|29,611
|243
Lawrence County reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 243. There have been 14 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 31 new probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,910 cases (6,962 confirmed, 2,948 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 22 to Sept. 28, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (64 cumulative) and 73 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (338 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,799 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 43 from Monday.
There have been 37,540 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 45 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,237,934, which is 69.1 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,476,913 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, up two from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 increased to 9.1 percent.
State health officials reported 4,019 new positive cases Tuesday and another 80 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,453,387 and 29,611, respectively.
