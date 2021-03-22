Lawrence County reported 18 new combined cases on Sunday and Monday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 193.
Of the total cases, 11 were confirmed and seven were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,386 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,762 confirmed and 1,624 probable. There were 15 new negative tests, totaling 19,730.
So far, 17,074 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 195 since Sunday. There have been 11,609 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 120 since Sunday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,529,908. There are 2,781,210 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,920 new cases on Monday, bringing its total to 988,435.
There were 15 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,789.
