Lawrence County reported 17 new cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death count stated at 182.
Of the total cases, 13 were confirmed and four was probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,015 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,559 confirmed and 1,456 probable.
There were 58 new negative tests, totaling 17,946.
Lawrence County entered its 18th consecutive week of the substantial level of community transmission. The county entered the advanced designation the week of Oct. 23.
So far, 7,709 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 4,144.
There are 1,649,250 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 721,276 who have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 11 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and four adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,361 new cases Saturday, bringing its total to 929,697.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18 decreased to 6.5 percent from 8 percent.
There were 63 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,000.
Of those, 12,435 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, 80 of which have occurred in Lawrence County.
