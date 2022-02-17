FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for Feb. 17
|State
|County
|New cases
|3,718
|17
|Total cases
|2,735,573
|18,635
|New deaths
|84
|0
|Total deaths
|42,617
|397
|Vaccination rate
|72.5%
|62.2%
There were 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Lawrence County as statewide counts are down.
No new deaths were reported.
The county death count is now to 397, with 20 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were four probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,635 cases (12,897 confirmed, 5,738 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,363 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 22 from Wednesday.
So far, 42,836 full doses have been given out, up 32 from Wednesday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 962 partial doses (up five) and 796 full doses (up 14) have been administered.
Statewide, 8,152,669 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,199,610 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,157,906.
On Thursday, the Department of Health added 3,718 new cases to its overall total, the largest increase since Saturday. It marked the ninth day in a row with fewer than 5,000 new cases. The state’s rolling seven-day average sits at 3,159 after peaking at 28,685 on Jan 12.
The DOH added 84 COVID-related deaths on Thursday.
