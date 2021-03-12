Lawrence County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, eight were confirmed and nine were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,242 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,675 confirmed and 1,567 probable. There were 38 new negative tests, totaling 18,459.
The death count stayed at 189.
So far, 14,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 442 since Thursday. The rate per 100,000 residents who have received partial doses in Lawrence County is 7,278.5.
The number of people receiving both doses is now to 8,493, an increase of 1,507. There are 2,276,357 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 1,119,003 who have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are six available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,074 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 961,456.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25 decreased to 5.7 percent from 6.3 percent.
There were 40 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.