Lawrence County reported 17 new cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 205.
The county’s case totals are 7,263 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,275 confirmed and 1,988 probable.
Of the new cases, 12 were confirmed and five were probable.
There were 35 negative tests reported for a total of 19,969.
So far, 29,156 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 645 since Friday.
There have been 23,320 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 938 since Friday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,527,775.
There are 5,123,005 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. The state has given first doses to 49 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from seven on Friday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 2,283 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,154,105.
There were 35 new deaths reported Friday, bringing the total to 26,253.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 to 29 decreased to 7.6 percent from 8.6 percent last week.
