Lawrence County reported 16 new cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 207.
The county’s case totals are 7,394 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,356 confirmed and 2,038 probable.
Of the new cases, five were confirmed and 11 were probable.
There were 20,193 negative tests reported, up 16 from Monday.
So far, 30,019 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 41 since Monday.
There have been 25,171 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 222 since Tuesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,939,478.
There are 5,361,202 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 2,385 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,177,072. Of all cases in May, 38.1 percent this month are from people aged 25-49.
There were 67 new deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,607.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 to May 6 decreased to 6.6 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.