COVID-19 update for May 2
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,466
|16
|Total cases
|2,823,133
|19,020
|New deaths
|16
|0
|Total deaths
|44,679
|416
|Vaccination rate
|73.9%
|63.2%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last three days.
The death count stayed at 416.
There were four deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were seven new probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 19,020 cases (13,136 confirmed, 5,884 probable).
The state Department of Health registered at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 14th consecutive day on Monday as the number of cases and hospitalizations continued to rise across Pennsylvania.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
Across Pennsylvania, 7,380,342 doses providing full vaccination status have been given out. In Lawrence County, 43,718 doses providing full vaccination status have been provided.
