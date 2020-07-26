HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added eight new COVID-19 cases on each Saturday and Sunday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county's death toll stayed at 11 after adding two on Friday. There were 4,426 negative tests reported in the county on Sunday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new positive cases reported among patients or employees. To date, there have been 39 employees test positive and 17 patients across seven facilities. There have been two deaths in county long-term care facilities.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 1,054 new cases on Saturday. To date, there have been 107,425 cases and 7,118 deaths.
