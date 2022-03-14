There were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 408. There have been six deaths in March.
There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 11 new confirmed and four probable cases reported for the period that covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,828 cases (13,034 confirmed, 5,794 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with eight staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,626 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 17 from Friday.
So far, 42,171 full doses have been given out, up 25 from Friday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 partial doses and 847 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,216,598 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,272,069 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,252,828.
