There were 15 new COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County reported over the weekend, state health officials said.
There were no new county deaths. There have been five deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 13 confirmed cases reported for Saturday and Sunday and two probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,789 cases (13,007 confirmed, 5,782 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,565 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 22 from Friday. So far, 42,104 full doses have been given out, up 22 from Friday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 partial doses and 843 (up six) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,201,640 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,256,669 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,231,713.
