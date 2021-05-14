Lawrence County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 207.
The county’s case totals are 7,425 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,373 confirmed and 2,052 probable.
Of the new cases, six were confirmed and seven were probable.
So far, 30,278 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 119 since Thursday.
There have been 26,082 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 352 since Thursday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,091,982.
There are 5,442,682 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 1,643 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,182,922.
There were 27 new deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total to 26,724.
Of the state’s eligible population, 53.6 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 47.3 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 to May 6 decreased to 6.6 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
