Lawrence County reported 13 new cases on Thursday as Pennsylvania went over one million virus cases, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 194.
Of the total cases, eight were confirmed and five were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,471 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,805 confirmed and 1,666 probable. There were nine new negative tests, totaling 19,833.
So far, 17,876 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 239 since Wednesday. There have been 12,189 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 127 since Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,624,667. There are 2,990,279 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are two available adult ICU beds in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,623 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,000,240.
There were 41 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,917.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12-18 stood at 6.5 percent.
