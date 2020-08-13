HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 13 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county count is now at 414 cases, 360 of which are confirmed and 54 of which are probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The death count for the county stayed at 16, according to Pennsylvania health officials.
There were 5,701 negative tests reported in the county.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, the positive case count for employees increased by one to 47. There are 38 patients who previously tested positive for the virus across eight facilities.
An additional 991 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania over the weekend, raising the statewide total to 122,121 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
The death count is 7,409 after 24 more deaths were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.