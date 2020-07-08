HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 12 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County is now up to 141 positive cases. That includes 120 confirmed cases and 21 probable cases, increases of eight and four, respectively. There have been 3,083 negative tests so far in the county.
In long-term care facilities, two patients' positive tests were reported on Wednesday. There were three employees who had previously tested positive.
The county stayed at nine deaths.
Statewide, there were 849 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths. That brings the totals to 92,148 cases and 6,812 deaths. There have been 774,378 patients who tested negative to date. The recovery rate is 77 percent.
