Lawrence County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 211.
The county’s case totals are 7,574 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,454 confirmed and 2,120 probable.
Of the new cases, five were confirmed and seven were probable.
So far, 31,577 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 99 since Thursday.
There have been 28,217 full vaccinations administered, which is an increase of 209 since Thursday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,625,812.
There are 5,825,736 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 1,007 new cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,200,543.
There were 24 new deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total to 27,187.
Of the state’s eligible population, 57.6 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 53.1 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 to 20 decreased to 4.5 percent from 5.3 percent last week.
