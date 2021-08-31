COVID-19 daily update for Aug. 31
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|120,625
|3,249
|36
|Total cases
|39,110,086
|1,300,368
|8,436
|New deaths
|769
|21
|0
|Total deaths
|637,385
|28,235
|229
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 229.
There were also 15 new probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,436 cases (5,936 confirmed, 2,500 probable).
In Lawrence County, 36,837 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 72 from Monday.
There have been 35,264 full vaccination doses administered, up 74 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,960,402, which is 65.8 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,217,628 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 10 COVID-19 patients, down one from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 3,249 new cases Tuesday and 21 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,300,368 and 28,235.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 increased to 7.8 percent from 6.9 percent.
