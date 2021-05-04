Lawrence County reported 11 new cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 205.
The county’s case totals are 7,297 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,295 confirmed and 2,002 probable.
Of the new cases, seven were confirmed and four were probable.
There were 30 negative tests reported for a total of 20,059.
So far, 29,431 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 215 since Monday.
There have been 23,702 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 328 since Monday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,592,845.
There are 5,161,858 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. The state has given first doses to 50.6 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 3,133 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,161,619.
There were 58 new deaths reported on Sunday and Monday, bringing the total to 26,334.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 to 29 decreased to 7.6 percent from 8.6 percent last week.
