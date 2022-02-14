COVID-19 update for Feb. 14
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,994
|10
|Total cases
|2,726,796
|18,590
|New deaths
|2,000
|0
|Total deaths
|42,247
|390
|Vaccination rate
|72.5%
|62.2%
Lawrence County reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, health officials said.
The county death count is now to 390, with 13 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were five new probable cases reported Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,590 cases (12,863 confirmed, 5,727 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 11 COVID-19 patients, up two from Sunday.
The state health department reported four adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,315 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 10 from Sunday.
So far, 42,782 full doses have been given out, up 15 from Sunday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 957 partial doses (up three) and 783 (up six) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,141,180 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,186,360 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,141,946.
